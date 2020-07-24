2 year warranty
Discontinued
One piece silicone design
3-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*
Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Anniegirl91
24/07/2020
US
Works great
Worked absolutely amazing for all my kids! The really loved the shape and feel of these pacifiers!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Annettelynn07
09/08/2018
US
My daughter loves these.
My daughter has been using these since she was a baby She is now 10 months old and this is still the only pacifier she will take. The shape is great its not to small you dont have to worry about them choking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Mackie7
20/07/2019
US
Disappointed
I bought this for my daughter in the pink and purple color but instead I was sent the blue and green color. I must say I’m really disappointed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF194/05 Soothie Shapes pacifier
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.