*I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel* I am a first time mom and was gifted several brands of pacifiers, but the Avent Ultra Soft seems to be the winner. While our baby seems to like most of the pacifiers we've tried, as the parent, the Avent is the winner for me for 3 reasons: 1) its sterilization case doubles as a carrying case (it holds 2 pacifiers) which is super convent for throwing in the diaper bag when we're on the go. It's slim enough to go in the side pocket of the bag or slip into my coat pocket and I don't have to worry about it getting dirty. We don't have a microwave but it sterilized fine in both boiling water and our bottle sterilizer. 2) the loop on the pacifier is dynamic which allows me to loop it around the back of my finger so I can essentially 'wear it' or have it on me if I need it quickly which I wasn't able to do with the pacifiers that only have a small nub (hard to hold) or a fixed rubber ring (less dynamic) and 3) it's plant based, which I prefer, and the material is soft and doesn't leave any marks on my baby's face after use. The color are nice and subtle but the center is large and white which makes it easier to find/identify when I'm looking for it in the middle of the night. So far, we're very pleased!