I can’t say enough good things about these pacifiers! From the very beginning, this has been the only pacifier my baby will take — we’ve used them since she was a newborn, and she still loves them. One of my favorite things about them is that they’re not bulky at all. They have a sleek, lightweight design that fits comfortably against my baby’s face without covering half of it like some other pacifiers do. The materials are another huge plus — they’re made with recycled materials that are soft, safe, and eco-friendly. The nipple part is flexible, which makes it really comfortable and natural for my baby to suck on. I also love how fun the color options are! They’re bright, modern, and easy to spot (which helps since pacifiers have a magical way of disappearing). Definitely take my advice and grab two packs of two — they tend to go missing when you’re out and about or in the diaper bag. One thing that really sets these apart is the texture. I’ve tried other pacifiers where the material seems to attract lint, hair, and fuzz like a magnet, but this one doesn’t do that at all. It stays clean-looking and smooth, even after being dropped or tossed around. They’re also super easy to wash, which is a huge win for busy parents. A quick rinse or toss in warm soapy water and they’re good as new. Overall, I couldn’t be happier. These pacifiers check all the boxes — comfortable, durable, eco-friendly, easy to clean, and baby-approved. I’ll keep buying them as long as my little one wants a pacifier! Thank you so the Steller Product Testing Panel for providing this product. You’re a lifesaver for a calm and happy baby!