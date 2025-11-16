I’m a mom to 3 littles and my youngest is currently 10 months old. We received Avent Ultra Air Pacifiers size 6-18m as part of the stellar review product testing panel. Let me start off by saying my baby this time around has been very particular about pacifiers he likes so I wasn’t sure how this would go over with him. I was blown away by the fact he kept it in his mouth on day 1 for even just a few minutes at a time. After a few days he was using it for longer and longer stretches. The shape and weight of the pacifier are perfect for little mouths. It was easy for him to use and enjoy. He also likes the little handle and would use it himself to pop it back into his mouth. As a mom, I love the simplicity of the designs and also the more neutral colors. The pacifier material was soft and flexible so I’m not worried about him sleeping with it and getting hurt. The pacifiers also came with a carrying case which I think is a huge bonus ! I didn’t have to worry about them getting misplaced or dirty in the diaper bag while on the go. I will definitely be recommending these pacifiers to friends and family and can see myself purchasing the next size up if my baby is still using them at 18 months old.