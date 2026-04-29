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Philips Avent ultra air pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Discontinued
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SCF343/22
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User manual - English
All (14)
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
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