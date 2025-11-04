ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Philips Avent ultra airPacifier

SCF349/18

4.6
| (241) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier has extra-large airholes to keep your baby's skin dry. It has an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. Available in various colors and designs.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Designed to comfort babies through teething days

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • Extra-firm nipple

  • Orthodontic & BPA free

  • 2 pack

  • 18M+

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Lets baby’s skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.

Extra-firm nipple

Extra-firm nipple

Extra-firm nipple respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

241

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

04/11/2025

US

US

Great pacifiers

I received these pacifiers as part of the stellar product testing panel and I think these pacifiers are great. I like the shape of the pacifier because it will not interfere with teeth that are growing in. Because they are a similar shape to the pacifiers we already use my daughter liked them and took to them quickly. The shield's extra-large airholes and soft, flexible design give me a peace of mind that she is able to still breathe easily and it will not leave any marks on her face when she’s sleeping face down. The pacifiers is so gentle on her skin. The colors are cute and I love that the designs have animals on them because she is obsessed with animals right now. I like that they’re made with plant friendly materials rather than toxic materials. I like having the option of using the case for outings and would use that if I didn’t already have a pacifier case attached to my diaper bag.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

03/11/2025

US

US

Excellent for your older babies

As my daughter has gotten older, it’s been harder to find pacifiers for her age. Especially ones she likes and will take. These are cute and stylish and come with a nice carrying case so they don’t get dirty as you put them in the diaper bag. My daughter really enjoyed these and I got to gift a second set to a friend for her daughter to enjoy as well! Thanks Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this pacifier set!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

03/11/2025

US

US

Great Pacifier

I received the Avent Ultra Air Pacifier 18+ through the Steller Product Testing Panel. At first looks I loved the case which is so convenient when traveling and the colors. My two year who still uses pacifiers was so excited to take one and try it. At first he pulled it out his mouth and I thought he didn’t like it. But then I saw him put it back in and ever since it’s his favorite. The case is so great for travel and sterilization. The pacifier is very gentle on the skin. The extra large air holes is definitely a plus. I love the design and highly recommended it. Very well made.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pacifier SCF349/54 ultra air

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.