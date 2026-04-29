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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Anti-colic teat
Discontinued
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SCF635/27
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User manual
All (13)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can I Use the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle without the AirFree vent?
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