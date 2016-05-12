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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF640/17

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
For healthy, active feeding
The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
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Clinically proven to reduce colic

For healthy, active feeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow nipple

  • 0m+

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in Airflex Valve

Built-in Airflex Valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

Clinically proven to reduce colic

Clinically proven to reduce colic

A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

12/05/2016

US

US

Drips from the side of mouth

A really good bottle. However, one issue which I face is that the milk dribbles from the baby's mouth, no matter how I position the bottle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle

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