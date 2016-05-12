2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 Bottle
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.
A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Dubaianmomoftwo
12/05/2016
US
Drips from the side of mouth
A really good bottle. However, one issue which I face is that the milk dribbles from the baby's mouth, no matter how I position the bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle