2 year warranty
Discontinued
4oz
Tempo Liners are pre-sterilized, disposable and designed with a wider shape to make filling and feeding easier.
Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.
Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Dubaianmomoftwo
12/05/2016
US
Drips from the side of mouth
A really good bottle. However, one issue which I face is that the milk dribbles from the baby's mouth, no matter how I position the bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF640/12 Classic baby bottle