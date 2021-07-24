2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Newborn flow
0m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
4.4
of 5
80
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Steph1313
24/07/2021
US
Great nipple
My daughter loved these nipple and now so does my son.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
Lmhay
22/01/2021
US
Great slow flow nipples
We needed a slow flow nipple for an infant that had problems eating to begin with and this was a great choice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
Lmhlmh
16/01/2021
US
Great slow flow
Great slow flow nipples, for babies that have problems with the faster flow.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/43 Natural nipple
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011