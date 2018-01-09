2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Newborn flow
0m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
4.0
of 5
24
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
TWOOD
09/01/2018
US
easy transition back and forth from boob to bottle
I started pumping when my baby was 2 weeks old so that my husband could feed our baby one feeding before bedtime from the bottle. Our son took to the bottle with the Philips Avent Natural Newborn Nipple easily on the first try and we have had no issues with him refusing breastfeeding now that we have introduced the bottle because the nipple is a natural transition. It is also helpful to have a variety of nipple choices available. We tried a heavier flow nipple last night but it was too much for our son (now 4 weeks old) so we went back to the newborn low flow nipple and will try the others again at a later point. I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
princesaportuguese
08/01/2018
US
Better than expected
I was exclusively breastfeeding but my baby had severe jaundice (we're talking hospitalization) and he just could not get rid of it. The doctors wanted him to drink formula for 48 hours. They gave him Medela bottles and the flow was way too fast for him. Luckily I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. So I switched him to it. He took to it really well. I was afraid he was going to have stomach discomfort but he didn't. I was also afraid of nipple confusion but he went right back to breastfeeding. I would recommend this nipple
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
Lkurtz
08/01/2018
US
Fantastic Newborn Nipple to Control Quick Eaters
As a naive first time mom, I honestly didn't even know that there were different nipple options for bottles. I was under the impression that a nipple was a nipple and the baby was able to control the amount of milk they were receiving from the bottle. Boy, was I wrong! I had tried a few other nipples with my baby, and she would guzzle down the milk and then kept spitting it back up! I could not figure out what was going on. When I tried to the Phillips Avent Newborn Nipple, I was so surprised to see that she had none of these issues during or after a feeding. My little one took to this nipple quickly! She had absolutely no problem latching on from the get-go. Due to its natural breast-like shape, she was easily able to switch between the breast and drinking expressed milk through this nipple, even during the same feeding session. I immediately noticed that she ate much more slowly due to the smaller hole in this nipple. Even though it took her longer to finish, she seemed truly seemed to enjoy eating! Afterwards, she struggled significantly less with gas compared to previous nipples we had tried. With other products, we had stretches of discomfort with tears and seemingly endless hiccups, but this nipple seemed to relieve her of these issues. I am going to continue to utilize the Phillips Avent Natural nipples as my little one grows as they seem to be the ones that work best for her! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple, and helping bottle feeding become more of a success!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF651/27 Natural nipple
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011