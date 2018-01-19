I am a first time mom with a 13 month old boy and am currently 21 weeks pregnant with our second. With my first we had such a hard time with feeding. He was diagnosed with an abnormality in his esophagus that made it extremely difficult for him to breath and eat efficiently at a very early age. From about 3 weeks old we had to stop breast feeding and start thickening his liquids so that he could swallow effectively. Because of the thickener, we went through tons and tons of bottles trying to find the right bottle and nipple he would take and that would allow his thickened formula to come through at a pace he wanted. Unfortunately, we found one that worked decently for us before coming across Avent. My son used the same nipples and bottles from about 3 months old until we received the Philips Avent Natural Fast Flow Nipple free of charge in the mail from the WeeSpring Parent Panel. I was so skeptical anything else in the baby world would work for our son but tried them like I had said I would and couldn't be happier that I did! First of all, the design of the nipple made it so easy to clean. A huge plus for me since this was one of my biggest complaints with the other nipple my son used. The four hole design made it easy for him to get a good amount of liquid per suck with out having to work too hard. I could however, see how this nipple could be really fast for the recommended 6 months plus stated on the package. My son did great with it but it is thickened to honey and he is over a year old. He took to it immediately and had no problems finishing his bottle in one sitting. Normally afterwards he has tons of burps and gas from all the air he swallows while drinking but with this nipple there is nothing. The anti colic design really did seem to make a difference for him. I am so grateful to have been shown this product for my son. No question this is the first nipple and bottle we will try when our second son arrives in May. I wouldn't recommend any other brand.