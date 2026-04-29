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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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SCF655
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User manual - English
All (6)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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