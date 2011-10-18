2 year warranty
Discontinued
260ml
12m+
This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Dez1260
18/10/2011
US
product is good!
I love the cup and so does my son its his favorite cup. the only problem i have with it is the stopper in the cup is starting to get yucky and their is no replacement ones in any of the stores. It started to go bad about 2 weeks after we bought the cup. My son loves the cup so much he will not let me give him another cup please do start selling the replacement vavles somewhere close!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF670/01 Insulated Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF670/01 Insulated Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups