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  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
  • Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

Discontinued

Philips AventInsulated straw cups

SCF766/00

3.7
| (26) Reviews

1 award

Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer
The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Leakproof, easy for child to use independently

Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

  • 9oz

  • 12m+ Straw

Keeps drinks at right temperature for longer

Soft straw with integrated leak proof valve

Easy to activate - liquid flows easily when child sips

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

26

Reviews

14/03/2016

US

US

Twist n Shout! Our Go-To Cup.

After trialing several different brands to the delight of my local baby store ;), hands down, I prefer (read: love) this insulated straw cup. (+) Love the twist n sip function - drop the cup, no big deal - the straw is tucked in, clean, and not on the floor. (+) Toddler friendly - my kids love being able to twist the cup open All. By. Themselves! Whether it took a few seconds when they were at the intro age for the cup or a quick "I'm so tricky" at an older age - they like the function and sense of mastery. Having a cup they love from 1-4 y/o+ so far has been awesome. (+) Assembly - I find the assembly to be quick and clear. After trialing a few other brands that have either thin straws or multiple plastic pieces you need to get just right, I really appreciate the quick assembly of this cup for this momma on the go. (+) Easy to clean. I do use a straw brush and bottle bush to clean the cup but I find due to the width of the straw and the cup that it is a quick breeze. (+) Volume - The 9 oz. size is great for an event. We do a lot of Chicago exploring, so I appreciate a size that accommodates some adventures. (+) It does not leak! This should have been closer to the top. Raise the roof. No leaks. While I did receive this cup complimentary to review, I was quite excited upon receipt as the features I love have remained constant. Worth every penny of its already reasonable cost.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

11/03/2016

US

US

Great cup!

I'll begin by saying that I received this as a free sample product. That said, my review is based only on my experience with the cup. This is definitely a quality cup that lives up to it's claims. It's very durable as well as cute. The colors and designs are so cheerful! I love that it's a safer plastic and though it's dishwasher safe, we prefer to wash it by hand. It does take a little time to learn how to safely dissemble it. To clean, we just fill a bowl with hot soapy water and let the parts soak for awhile, rinse and let air dry. Two issues to keep in mind: 1. The straw is not as durable as the cup itself. If you're child is a chewer, you may need to keep an eye on the condition of the straw. It can be trimmed if the end becomes frayed. 2. And second, if you keep the cup filled and refrigerated, you need to release the pressure by loosening and then re-tightening the lid. If you do that you should have no problems with leaking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

08/03/2016

US

US

Love this cup

I received the my twist n sip insulated cup as a free sample to test and review. I'm glad I did. I loved it, as well as my son. The design is cute and it worked well. Easy to use without any leaks. Washing is easy as well. It kept my son's drink cold for longer than expected. I'll be purchasing more for my little guy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 