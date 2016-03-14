I am highly impressed with the Avent Philips Twist n Sip! I received a free sample in exchange for agreeing to write a review and am so glad to have had the chance to try it. First, I love that this cup remains BPA free...all parts of it. But my very favorite part is the fact that the straw twists inside the cap so it stays clean and germ-free! So easy and fun for little ones to keep their drinks clean. It is also a good size for drinks and easy to hold. The only part that was a slight drawback (and why I would give it 4 stars vs. 5) is that it can leak in certain circumstances and is not totally spill proof. For just everyday use, such as filling it up and taking it in the car, it won`t leak. But for some reason, it will leak when you change temperatures. The straw will back up a little and then leak out once you open it. Nothing major, but enough that it`s a little irritating. However, we mostly use this with water or juice that doesn`t need to be refrigerated and don`t run into that situation often. I will absolutely be buying more of these cups. They are easy to clean and put back together without a fear of mold growing in them. You won`t go wrong buying these cups!