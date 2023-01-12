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  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
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  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
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  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps the transition to grown up drinking

Philips AventMy First Big Kid Cup

SCF782/13

3.1
| (54) Reviews

1 award

Helps the transition to grown up drinking
Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Recommended by dentists*.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Dentist Recommended Cup*

Helps the transition to grown up drinking

  • 260ml

  • 9oz

  • 9m+

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

Recommended by dentists*

Recommended by dentists*

My First Big Kid cup’s design allows healthy oral development and is recommended by dentists*.

Lip-activated technology recommended by dentists*

Lip-activated technology recommended by dentists*

This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961260

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

54

Reviews

12/01/2023

US

US

Special Needs!

I LOVE this cup! Thank you for making a product that is not outrageously priced and easily accessible. My daughter has Cerebral Palsy. We have tried EVERY cup out there! She is older, 16. And this cup makes her feel independent and not like a baby with a sippy cup. She doesn't have to ask us to get her a drink everytime she needs one. The handles are great for her. She had strokes on both sides of her brain. So she has never been able to use a bottle or a cup with a straw. Her mouth muscles and brain just can't suck swallow and breath at the same time. All the other cups that don't have a spout to suck on have the rim you have to suck. She just cant do that. But she CAN use this cup just pressing her lips against the cup when she puts it to her mouth. The only other cup we have ever been able to find and use was a cup I found in Italy when we went on vacation. We had that cup for a year! It just recently dropped and cracked. They dont ship to the USA. So grateful and thankful I found these here! Thank for making different kinds of cups for all different kinds of kiddos!! We appreciate it!

Pros

It's great for kids with special needs. It has handles. It doesn't have a spout.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/56 My First Big Kid Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/56 My First Big Kid Cup

01/12/2015

US

US

Really great transitional cup.

I bought a pair of these or my twins. They work great & really don't leak. My girls could use them easily by about 18mos, maybe a bit earlier. Just for kicks, within a few days of getting the cups, both girls figured out how to press the edge of the cup & dump them out. They never used spout cups, but like the straws & this was a great way to ease them into regular cups. Unfortunately, I accidentally melted them & it's been so much less expensive to replace them with the straw cups that I haven't gotten more yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/55 My First Big Kid Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/55 My First Big Kid Cup

25/09/2015

US

US

Finally, something my son will use instead of a bottle

My 11mo old son couldn't figure out sippy cups and loved drinking straight from an adult cup, but alas the spills were a problem, even with me holding the cup. I was convinced he would be drinking from a bottle till 18 mo plus. Enter this cup -- it is a perfect solution! He figured it out on the first try, and the only time it leaks is when he gets a mouthful and doesn't swallow. For those who say it leaks, yea, it does leak, but only when it isn't properly assembled; otherwise, I can tip it, turn it over, shake it, with no leaks. Liquid escapes only when the top is depressed. Then, its up to your child to swallow in time so it doesn't go all over him/her. The included instructions were easy to understand and it is easy to reassemble after washing. Love it!! Thank you for this design!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/13 My First Big Kid Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/13 My First Big Kid Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)

  2. 72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)