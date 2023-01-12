I LOVE this cup! Thank you for making a product that is not outrageously priced and easily accessible. My daughter has Cerebral Palsy. We have tried EVERY cup out there! She is older, 16. And this cup makes her feel independent and not like a baby with a sippy cup. She doesn't have to ask us to get her a drink everytime she needs one. The handles are great for her. She had strokes on both sides of her brain. So she has never been able to use a bottle or a cup with a straw. Her mouth muscles and brain just can't suck swallow and breath at the same time. All the other cups that don't have a spout to suck on have the rim you have to suck. She just cant do that. But she CAN use this cup just pressing her lips against the cup when she puts it to her mouth. The only other cup we have ever been able to find and use was a cup I found in Italy when we went on vacation. We had that cup for a year! It just recently dropped and cracked. They dont ship to the USA. So grateful and thankful I found these here! Thank for making different kinds of cups for all different kinds of kiddos!! We appreciate it!