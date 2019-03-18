Whoever created this cup is a genius. It is such a great way to teach your child how to transition to drinking out of a regular cup. I received this cup as a free sample in exchange for a review. The first thing I noticed was how easy this was for my child to hold. It comes with handles on each side of the cup that are easy to hold and pick up. Also, to keep this as germ-free as possible, there is a lid that you can attach. I realize that even though it says it`s `mess free drinking` that there aren`t any guarantees on that. It is right that I never had a `mess` but it certainly can leak out. I had no expectations that this would be leak-proof so I was totally fine with it. The ability for my child to get help in getting comfortable with a drinking cup was well worth that. There are several pieces to wash when it comes to cleaning this cup, but I actually love the fact that I can take it completely apart and get it cleaned all the way. You cannot go wrong with this cup - wonderful invention!!