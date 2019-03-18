2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF784/00
340ml
12oz
12m+
This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.
The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.
This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.
Awards
3.7
of 5
20
Reviews
Memo2019
18/03/2019
US
Verified buyer
Very nice Cups my kids loveing it
I have 2 kids and I bought alot of training cups for them , i can tell this is the best one and really train your kids.
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
BeckyB
11/03/2016
US
Great cup!
First, I need to point out that this cup was given to me as a free sample to review. That being said, my review is based solely on our experiences using this cup. We honestly love this cup! It's much more natural to use then the ones with spouts. I think this will make an easier transition to a regular, unlidded cup. It's nearly perfect as far as leakage. The only leaking would be a few drops that remain after drinking. We love the colors, designs, and BPA-free plastic. We don't love the handles though we can live with them. The cup will generally still fit into drink compartments on bags as long as you position the handles correctly. Though the cup is dishwasher safe, we prefer to wash the parts by hand. There is learning curve for disassembling but it's reasonable. We take it apart, soak the lid parts in a bowl of hot soapy water and sometimes use a bottle brush.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
Kphilly13
01/03/2016
US
A lifesaver!
I received this product for free in exchange for my honest review. My 3-year-old is in the process of transitioning from a sippy cup to a regular cup and this product has been a lifesaver! It is helping him get used to the feeling of not having a spout or a straw and it`s helping him become aware of how he holds a cup so that it doesn`t spill (not that this one will because it`s truly spill proof). It is easy to clean and I love how it comes with a lid to keep it clean when I throw it in my bag. Great product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)