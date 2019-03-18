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  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

Discontinued

Philips AventGrown Up Cup

SCF784/00

3.7
| (20) Reviews

1 award

Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers

Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

  • 340ml

  • 12oz

  • 12m+

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

Allows healthy oral development*

Allows healthy oral development*

The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

Lip-activated technology

Lip-activated technology

This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

20

Reviews

18/03/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

Very nice Cups my kids loveing it

I have 2 kids and I bought alot of training cups for them , i can tell this is the best one and really train your kids.

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

11/03/2016

US

US

Great cup!

First, I need to point out that this cup was given to me as a free sample to review. That being said, my review is based solely on our experiences using this cup. We honestly love this cup! It's much more natural to use then the ones with spouts. I think this will make an easier transition to a regular, unlidded cup. It's nearly perfect as far as leakage. The only leaking would be a few drops that remain after drinking. We love the colors, designs, and BPA-free plastic. We don't love the handles though we can live with them. The cup will generally still fit into drink compartments on bags as long as you position the handles correctly. Though the cup is dishwasher safe, we prefer to wash the parts by hand. There is learning curve for disassembling but it's reasonable. We take it apart, soak the lid parts in a bowl of hot soapy water and sometimes use a bottle brush.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

01/03/2016

US

US

A lifesaver!

I received this product for free in exchange for my honest review. My 3-year-old is in the process of transitioning from a sippy cup to a regular cup and this product has been a lifesaver! It is helping him get used to the feeling of not having a spout or a straw and it`s helping him become aware of how he holds a cup so that it doesn`t spill (not that this one will because it`s truly spill proof). It is easy to clean and I love how it comes with a lid to keep it clean when I throw it in my bag. Great product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF784/00 Grown Up Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)

  2. 72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)