My baby is five months old and has been breastfed from birth. I loved breastfeeding, but now it is time for me to go back to work and give my little one a bottle. I’ve red tons of info and reviews before choosing a bottle to make this transition as stress-free as possible. I am so relieved now, because she has accepted the Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle right away without much fussing. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this. To be honest, I haven’t tried any other bottles, so I have nothing to compare with. Here is what I like about Philips Avent anti-colic bottles. 1) Nipple flow is perfect – 3 holes in the nipple ensure effortless milk flow. 2) The bottles do not leak. 2) My baby almost never has gas, tummy upsets or hiccups now. I can hear the air venting out as she eats – amazing! 3) It is very easy to use and clean and dishwasher safe 4) Great quality! Very sturdy and durable - they stand up well to constant use and washing. 5) Great size - the bottle holds up to 11 oz, it can grow with my baby feeding needs. As a first-time parent, I am extremely satisfied with the Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottles and would highly recommend them to anyone!