ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Philips AventAnti-colic baby bottle

SCY106/04

4.4
| (88) Reviews
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottles’ with anti-colic valve system and textured nipple is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
See all benefits

Designed for uninterrupted feeding

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 4 Bottles

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Flow 3 nipple

  • 3m+

Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.

Leak-free design

Leak-free design

Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

88

Reviews

1

26/07/2021

US

US

Great bottle

My baby transitioned to this bottle from another AVENT bottle easily. Easy to put together, use, and clean and my baby seemed to be less gassy/burpy after switching to this bottle. Overall, I would recommend! I received this bottle as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

26/07/2021

US

US

Go to bottoes

We love these avent bottles that we received from the Stellar Product Testing Panel! They are easy to clean, hold up with wear and tear, and I personally love that they mix and match with all my spectra pumping gear. Highly recommend!

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

24/07/2021

US

US

These bottles work awesome

The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles worked perfectly for my son! I highly recommended the nipples and bottles to all my family and friends. The nipples are simple to utilize attaching to the bottle. Uncollapse, durable, soft, and breast shaped. My son has struggled with coordinating sucking, swallowing and breathing with many different bottles. The sprout on these nipples are the best because of controlled flow preventing gag reflex for my son. I’ve been using these bottles every day between breast feeding sessions.

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

  2. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.