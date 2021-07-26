2 year warranty
SCY106/04
4 Bottles
11oz/330ml
Flow 3 nipple
3m+
Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.
Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.
4.4
of 5
88
Reviews
kendrawilbs
26/07/2021
US
Part of promotion
Great bottle
My baby transitioned to this bottle from another AVENT bottle easily. Easy to put together, use, and clean and my baby seemed to be less gassy/burpy after switching to this bottle. Overall, I would recommend! I received this bottle as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
Rharv28
26/07/2021
US
Part of promotion
Go to bottoes
We love these avent bottles that we received from the Stellar Product Testing Panel! They are easy to clean, hold up with wear and tear, and I personally love that they mix and match with all my spectra pumping gear. Highly recommend!
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
Nathan
24/07/2021
US
Part of promotion
These bottles work awesome
The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles worked perfectly for my son! I highly recommended the nipples and bottles to all my family and friends. The nipples are simple to utilize attaching to the bottle. Uncollapse, durable, soft, and breast shaped. My son has struggled with coordinating sucking, swallowing and breathing with many different bottles. The sprout on these nipples are the best because of controlled flow preventing gag reflex for my son. I’ve been using these bottles every day between breast feeding sessions.
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.