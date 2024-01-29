2 year warranty
SCY703/14
4 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Flow 2 nipple
1m+
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to draw air away from the nipple keeping it full of milk. Even when the bottle is horizontal, the nipple stays full, so your baby can drink in an upright position. Feeding in an upright position can help reduce reflux, and aid in digestion*. Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles can be used with or without the AirFree vent
The shape of the nipple allows for a secure latch, and the ribbed texture helps prevent nipple collapse, for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
You can feed comfortably, using Philips Avent bottles with or without the AirFree vent. The AirFree vent is compatible with all of our Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles.
4.2
of 5
150
Reviews
DelSvball
29/01/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Baby loves these, filters out the air bubbles!!
Love these because they filter out the air bubbles instead of putting them back in the formula. Our baby has less gas!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
SimKir
28/07/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great bottle for babies!
Myself and ny husband as new parents were very impressed by Philips anti-colic bottles. We started using it for feeding our baby right from her initial weeks and she could easily get used to bottle-feeding. The main reasons were the amazing power of the inner valves which could control the pace of flow and help immensely in avoiding gas entrapment. These bottles are also very easy for cleaning as every part can be disassembled. Great product and would certainly recommend to all parents!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
Tiffanyyyyy
13/03/2023
US
Baby girl with reflux & nipple flow preference
Honestly, I had to try five different bottles before finding the right one! This bottle happened to be the right one! Thank god it was because she had reflux & this bottle helped a lot! Hands down great bottles! These are her favorite, especially the nipple & flow. Thanks for making such a great bottle & nipple flow!
Pros
Everything
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY703/04 Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
80% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.