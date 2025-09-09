2 year warranty
2 pieces
Flow 1
0m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
4.5
of 5
113
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
DeeDee
09/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great fit and easy to use
I received the Avent Level 1 Nipples from the Stellar Product Testing Panel, and I’ve been very pleased with them. What I liked most is how natural they feel for my baby and how well they fit with our existing Avent bottles. They attach securely without leaking and are very easy to clean and swap out, which makes them convenient for daily use. The flow rate is just right for a newborn—slow and steady without overwhelming my little one. My baby took to them right away and fed comfortably, which gave me peace of mind. Overall, they’ve been a reliable choice and an excellent start for bottle-feeding.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
SarahMarie
07/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great Nipple for Newborns
As a new mom, I’ve been on the search for the best bottles for my baby, and I was lucky enough to receive the Philips Avent Anti-Colic Nipples 4-pack to try through the Stellar Product Testing Panel. These nipples have been a game-changer! They hold their shape really well during feeding, which is so important when babies are just learning to eat. I love the ridges on the sides—they help my baby get a secure latch and grip, making feeding much easier. The flow is gentle and doesn’t overwhelm my baby, which gives me peace of mind. Even though they have an incredibly strong seal, I appreciate how easy they are to pop on and off the bottles. They’re also simple to clean and maintain, which makes my life much easier. Since switching to these, my baby has been feeding beautifully, and I’ve noticed a real difference in how smooth and stress-free feeding time feels. I would definitely recommend giving these nipples a try—they’ve been a wonderful addition to our feeding routine!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
Hmitc
07/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great for a breastfed baby
The Philips Avent Anti-Colic Nipples 4-Pack Level 1 worked very well with our Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottles. They attached securely with no leaking and were easy to put on and clean, which made feeding simple. My son is primarily breastfed and only takes bottles a few times a week, and he did very well with these nipples. While the slow flow could have been a little slower, it was still a good pace overall. At 9 months, he adjusted easily and fed comfortably with the Level 1 nipple. I would recommend these to other parents looking for a reliable slow-flow option. I received this nipple set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY761/44 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions. Specifications are subject to change without notice. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
Following EU regulation 10/2011.