I currently have a 2 month old baby who is very picky when it comes to what bottles she likes and doesn’t like. After trying many different bottles and nipples types, these have been a lifesaver! These are the only ones she will actually get a good grip on. The flow rate is perfect! There’s three different flow rates for these nipples starting with flow 1 and it’s for 0m+. Then it advances into flow 2 and 3 for older babies. My baby did perfect on the flow 1. It’s not too fast and not too slow for her. I like that the nipples are narrow and the top and wider at the base. It helps a lot with paced feeding. The nipple fully fills with milk and has minimal dripping when tipped over. The nipples pop in and out of the nipple ring with ease and are so easy to clean with being a bigger size nipple compared to some other bottles. No small cracks to try to get into with a straw cleaner. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this nipple set! It has been amazing for me and my baby!