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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventAnti-colic nipple

SCY762/02

4.4
| (114) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up.
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Designed to reduce gas

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 pieces

  • Flow 2

  • 1m+

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

Nipple shape and ribbed texture prevents collapse

The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

114

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

09/09/2025

US

US

Extra Philips Nipples

My baby did latch on to these really well. He likes a more narrow nipple and flow 2 rate nipples worked best since he is 3 months old. We have a few of these bottles in the 4oz size that came with slower flow nipples so it is nice to have the extra faster nipples in flow 2 on hand to use in the smaller bottles. The milk does stay in the nipple of the bottle and the antic-colic seems to be effective. Thanks to Stellar Product Testing for providing me with this nipple set.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

09/09/2025

US

US

Breastfed gassy baby loves these nipples

I was given this nipple set to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel and my baby and I both love them! They are super easy to assemble and clean. I previously bought nipples from a different brand that had so many pieces to clean. These make clean up and storage a breeze, which is a huge plus given our busy lifestyle. The nipples fit securely in the bottles and do not leak from the sides, but are easily removable from the rim of the bottle when it’s time to wash. The material seems quality and has held up to my teething little one! My baby has issues with gas after bottle feedings and the flow of these nipples is just right for him! He mostly breastfeeds and we had issues with other nipples being too difficult to get milk out of or milk pouring out too fast and causing more gas and spitting up. My favorite thing about these nipples is that the milk flow seems to mimic the natural pace of breastfeeding and allows my baby to drink at his own pace. No more gas or crying, which is such a relief for us both!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

06/09/2025

US

US

Great flow

These flow 2 bottle nipples are great! They fit our Avent bottles perfectly and my little one took to them quickly. She loves the shape and the nipple has not caused any issues for us switching back and forth between breast and bottle. I love how easy they are to put on and take off the bottle, and how easy they are to clean! Thank you so much to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for this pack of bottle nipples!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY762/44 Anti-colic nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.

  2. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.