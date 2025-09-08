2 year warranty
2 pieces
Flow 4
6m+
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
4.5
of 5
108
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Tiffany
08/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
I love these Phillips Avent nipples
I received this nipple set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. These Phillips Avent bottle nipples are wonderful. They attached perfectly to the Phillips Avent Anticolic bottles. My baby loves the shape and had no problem taking the different kind of nipple as I was using another brand previously. It seems as though the Anti colic ones seem to help my baby not have as much gas because he's definitely spitting up less and needs burping less often! They are easy to clean because of the shape and were very easy to sterilize before using. I love that there are the different size nipples for all stages of newborn and infancy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
GinaP
07/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great nipples
These nipples are extremely durable and not at all flimsy. This is first nipple that I’ve found that does not collapse. My baby is 11mo and this was the prefect flow for her. They pop in and out of the bottle and are super easy to clean. Not much more you can as for out of a nipple. 10/10 for me!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
Michaela
07/09/2025
US
Part of promotion
Easy to use and great quality
What impressed me most was how seamlessly they integrate with the entire Avent feeding system. The silicone material is soft yet sturdy, offering a comforting feel like a gentle feeding companion. The anti-colic venting really stood out it effectively redirects air away from baby’s tummy, helping reduce fussiness and gas. These nipples locked on securely and aligned perfectly with Avent bottles no misfits or leaks. Attaching and removing them was a breeze, and cleaning was straightforward, whether by hand or dishwasher. The material stays resilient through multiple wash cycles. The flow felt consistent and manageable. My little one adapted right away, feedings are calmer and more content, with noticeably less gas afterwards. It’s made mealtime something we both look forward to. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this nipple set.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions. Specifications are subject to change without notice. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
Following EU regulation 10/2011.