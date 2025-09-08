ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Philips AventAnti-colic nipple

SCY764/02

4.5
| (108) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 4 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 6 months and up.
See all benefits

Designed to reduce gas

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 pieces

  • Flow 4

  • 6m+

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Ribbed texture prevents collapse, for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse, for uninterrupted feeding

The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

108

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

08/09/2025

US

US

I love these Phillips Avent nipples

I received this nipple set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. These Phillips Avent bottle nipples are wonderful. They attached perfectly to the Phillips Avent Anticolic bottles. My baby loves the shape and had no problem taking the different kind of nipple as I was using another brand previously. It seems as though the Anti colic ones seem to help my baby not have as much gas because he's definitely spitting up less and needs burping less often! They are easy to clean because of the shape and were very easy to sterilize before using. I love that there are the different size nipples for all stages of newborn and infancy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

07/09/2025

US

US

Great nipples

These nipples are extremely durable and not at all flimsy. This is first nipple that I’ve found that does not collapse. My baby is 11mo and this was the prefect flow for her. They pop in and out of the bottle and are super easy to clean. Not much more you can as for out of a nipple. 10/10 for me!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

07/09/2025

US

US

Easy to use and great quality

What impressed me most was how seamlessly they integrate with the entire Avent feeding system. The silicone material is soft yet sturdy, offering a comforting feel like a gentle feeding companion. The anti-colic venting really stood out it effectively redirects air away from baby’s tummy, helping reduce fussiness and gas. These nipples locked on securely and aligned perfectly with Avent bottles no misfits or leaks. Attaching and removing them was a breeze, and cleaning was straightforward, whether by hand or dishwasher. The material stays resilient through multiple wash cycles. The flow felt consistent and manageable. My little one adapted right away, feedings are calmer and more content, with noticeably less gas afterwards. It’s made mealtime something we both look forward to. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this nipple set.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY764/44 Anti-colic nipple

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions. Specifications are subject to change without notice. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

  2. Compared to previous packaging.

  3. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.

  4. Following EU regulation 10/2011.