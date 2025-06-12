2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCY900/00
4.5
of 5
1307
Reviews
twinmama25
12/06/2025
US
my twin babies favorite bottle!
my twin babies love the philip avent natural bottles! as preemies, i had to start with the smaller 4oz bottles. now as my babies are older & eating more, i ordered them the 9oz. its so easy to clean & very easy to assemble. the nipple is amazing for my babies! they literally control the rhythm of their feed! at first it took a few feeds to get used to, but they eventually latched on really well. just always make sure you align the notch on the ring with the vent hole on the nipple & also face the vent hole up (align with their nose) while baby is eating to provide proper milkflow & to reduce air intake. other than that, you cant go wrong with these bottles! p.s. you can also use the nipple from the evenflo balance wide bottles on the philips avent.
This review was made for SCY900/24 Natural Response Baby Bottle
This review was made for SCY900/24 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Mrodriguez
09/07/2024
US
These bottles are fantastic 😍
The flow on these bottles are perfect for breast feeding babies. I've tried other brands such as medela and my baby chokes on the flow....but these bottle are perfect. No wasted breast milk is leaked from the sides of my babies mouth. I love these bottles. I just I bought more.
Pros
The flow is perfect.
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Mami vargas
25/10/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Philips bottles
Love them only bottles I used that help with colics for my kids
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle