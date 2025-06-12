Thank you to Stellar Panel for providing me with this product to review. This is by far my favorite bottle system out there, and I have tried a lot. Switching from breast to bottle and bottle to breast was extremely easy for my little one. We had no issues with trying to figure out how how to drink from the new nipple at all. Probably my favorite feature was the No-drop tip, which I have to say was the bane of my existence before leaning about the Philips Avent Natural system. Prior to using Philips we would have to do a clothes change every feeding because so much milk/formula would end up getting every where. With the no drip tip that issue was solved. My little one is easily able to control the flow of milk from the nipple but we did have to move her up to flow 2 for night feeds and flow 3 for day feeds. During the day she would get agitated with flow 1 because there wasn’t enough flow. Flow three seemed to be the sweet spot for keeping her happy, and also keeping our feeding times down below 20 minutes. Cleaning and assembling the bottles is a breeze. There are 3 components and a cap. They all fit together well and it is easy to tell if everything is assembled correctly, leaving me without having to be worried about drips or spills because something wasn’t put on right. Overall this is my favorite bottle ever!