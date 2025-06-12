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Philips AventSCY900/00 Natural baby bottle

SCY900/00

4.5
| (1307) Reviews
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Reviews

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4.5

of 5

1307

Reviews

12/06/2025

US

US

my twin babies favorite bottle!

my twin babies love the philip avent natural bottles! as preemies, i had to start with the smaller 4oz bottles. now as my babies are older & eating more, i ordered them the 9oz. its so easy to clean & very easy to assemble. the nipple is amazing for my babies! they literally control the rhythm of their feed! at first it took a few feeds to get used to, but they eventually latched on really well. just always make sure you align the notch on the ring with the vent hole on the nipple & also face the vent hole up (align with their nose) while baby is eating to provide proper milkflow & to reduce air intake. other than that, you cant go wrong with these bottles! p.s. you can also use the nipple from the evenflo balance wide bottles on the philips avent.

This review was made for SCY900/24 Natural Response Baby Bottle

This review was made for SCY900/24 Natural Response Baby Bottle

09/07/2024

US

US

These bottles are fantastic 😍

The flow on these bottles are perfect for breast feeding babies. I've tried other brands such as medela and my baby chokes on the flow....but these bottle are perfect. No wasted breast milk is leaked from the sides of my babies mouth. I love these bottles. I just I bought more.

Pros

The flow is perfect.

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

25/10/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Philips bottles

Love them only bottles I used that help with colics for my kids

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY900/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

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