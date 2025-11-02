2 year warranty
SCY903/34
4 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Medium Flow Nipple
3-6m
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.6
of 5
1327
Reviews
Evon25
02/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Liked that bottles had a nipple like top.
Rating based solely on written description. Bottles wee gift to new mother.
This review was made for SCY903/44 Natural Response Baby Bottle
This review was made for SCY903/44 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Dalith
19/08/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
love the bottles
we just love our bottles!🫶🏻 we would totally recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY903/44 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY903/44 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Nblanch
15/06/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Awesome bottles!
We had the other big name brand bottles before these and they were a pain to clean. Very happy with these Avent bottles and love that you can turn them into sippy cups as your child grows!
Pros
Easy to clean
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY903/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY903/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011