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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventNatural Response Baby Bottle

SCY906/03

4.6
| (553) Reviews
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 3 Bottles

  • 11oz/330ml

  • Fast Flow Nipple

  • 6m+

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

553

Reviews

06/06/2024

US

US

A dream!

If I could give these more than 5 stars I would! I bought two sets of these bottles for my twins and I am so HAPPY I did. My daughter spits up constantly, especially after each burping, one use of these bottles and she didn't spill a drop, nor did she spit up. I am so thankful for these bottles.

Pros

No dripping, easy to use/clean, sleek design, affordable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY906/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY906/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle

30/04/2023

US

US

Avent natural baby bottles

My newborn loves these avent bottles That I received from the stellar product testing panel. They are easy for him to hold and easy for him to maintain the flow of milk during feedings. Absolutely recommends.

This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle

This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle

06/04/2023

US

US

game changer especially for infant to tod stage

Let me start by saying if you don't have this 11-ounce bottle I need you to RUN not walk, and go buy it from your nearest seller!!!! It's truly helped me feed my 9-month-old. She's transitioning and compared to other bottles in the 8-9 ounce range it's slimmer, providing more independence and an overall easier drink for baby. To be completely honest as a mother I love and appreciate that! It allows more food and a natural flow. I can fit 2 scoops of oatmeal cereal, 5 scoops per 2oz of water, and still add blended fruit or give her an entire smoothie. Since it's a longer bottle that gives the baby ability to lay back and fully tilt the bottle whether it's by the bottle's slim sides or holding the bottom of it, yes! It's that easy to handle!! If you have more of an independent pandemic baby haha I recommend the use of this bottle at 5 months with a baby pillow under their neck for support, with you in the room of course! She has no problem sucking, everything flows smoothly through the nipple and she finishes the bottle in 8 minutes watching tv, 6 if she's hangry! It's fairly easy to clean. You can use a baby bottle brush or a good dual-sided sponge as the bottle maintains that squeaky clean plastic feel and when it dries baby has a solid non-slip grip from start to finish! I did receive this product as part of the Stellar Review Testing Panel nonetheless, THIS IS THEE BOTTLE MOMMA! Need I say more?

This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle

This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011