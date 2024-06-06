Let me start by saying if you don't have this 11-ounce bottle I need you to RUN not walk, and go buy it from your nearest seller!!!! It's truly helped me feed my 9-month-old. She's transitioning and compared to other bottles in the 8-9 ounce range it's slimmer, providing more independence and an overall easier drink for baby. To be completely honest as a mother I love and appreciate that! It allows more food and a natural flow. I can fit 2 scoops of oatmeal cereal, 5 scoops per 2oz of water, and still add blended fruit or give her an entire smoothie. Since it's a longer bottle that gives the baby ability to lay back and fully tilt the bottle whether it's by the bottle's slim sides or holding the bottom of it, yes! It's that easy to handle!! If you have more of an independent pandemic baby haha I recommend the use of this bottle at 5 months with a baby pillow under their neck for support, with you in the room of course! She has no problem sucking, everything flows smoothly through the nipple and she finishes the bottle in 8 minutes watching tv, 6 if she's hangry! It's fairly easy to clean. You can use a baby bottle brush or a good dual-sided sponge as the bottle maintains that squeaky clean plastic feel and when it dries baby has a solid non-slip grip from start to finish! I did receive this product as part of the Stellar Review Testing Panel nonetheless, THIS IS THEE BOTTLE MOMMA! Need I say more?