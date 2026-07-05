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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventGlass Natural Response Baby Bottle

SCY910/04

4.5
| (326) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 4 Bottles

  • 4oz/120ml

  • Slow Flow Nipple

  • 0-3m

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right nipple is important

Finding the right nipple is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

326

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

05/07/2026

US

US

The products great...but...

This products great and I have bought many many many bottles in both the 4oz and the 8oz. There's never any smells that stick around from older milk being left in them, they're easy to clean, and they don't scratch. I've even dropped these bottles from waiste height and they haven't broken. HOWEVER... the quality control needs work. I've also thrown many of these bottles away from faults when we purchased them. The lip of one of our bottles isn't right and the ring WILL NOT tighten all the way and then splashes milk everywhere when you're shaking it. We've also experienced many bottles that have come with very very small cracks in them.

Pros

Glass, doesn't hold on to weird smells and cleans easily

Cons

Quality control. Sometimes you get a really good box of bottles and sometimes you don't.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/04 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

Date of Use 2026-01-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/04 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

Date of Use 2026-01-11

26/08/2025

US

US

My babies favorite bottle

My baby absolutely loves these bottles. They are perfect for her! I either breastfeed or bottle feed (it’s about 50/50 each day), and these are the only bottles she will take. It’s hard to get a partially breastfed baby to like any bottles at all- but these were seamless. When she was just a few weeks old, other bottles gave her horrible gas and reflux. Poor thing was miserable. These do not! They have a perfect flow and don’t make her gassy. What a lifesaver all the way around. I’m so grateful we found these. We also love that they’re glass and not harmful materials. Highly recommend! We received our bottle from the stellar product testing panel- we now own 10 of these bottles!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

24/08/2025

US

US

Baby and dishwasher love

So grateful for Stellar Reviews sending me this baby bottle set, my life is so much better now that I can put bottles in the dishwasher. I love the glass bottle so much, I definitely need to get more. I'm an ER nurse so my 12 hour days mean a lot of washing at the end of the night and now at least I don't have to wash bottles. First time trying it and my 10 month old loves it. I thought it would take a few tries but my husband said he had zero issues when I was at work all weekend, and we played with it as a water bottle today and he was thrilled. I was afraid to use milk to test it out so I tried water, but it didn't spill at all! I always go with the slower flows (it comes with a 2) since I mostly breastfeed, which he did fine with, but he loved the size 4s with his water so I'll probably have to switch over for milk as well. He didn't have any issues with gagging or spitting up, it seemed to pace him very well. I showed him how to put his hands and he took to it immediately, he would stop and take breaks as needed. I love how easy the nipple is to clean with the bottle brush, I felt like I was able to get all of it without any difficulty thanks to the wide shape. I was nervous about the glass but despite baby chucking it multiple times, it held up perfectly. I'll probably look into silicone bottle covers for my own peace of mind, but I doubt they're even necessary. Overall I totally love this bottle and have already told my friends they need to try it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY910/01 Glass Natural Response Baby Bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011