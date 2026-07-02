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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips Avent Natural ResponsePPSU Baby Bottle

SCY940/12

4.6
| (191) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 2 Bottles

  • 4oz/125ml

  • 0-3m

  • Slow Flow Nipple

  • PPSU

Baby controls the pace, like breastfeeding

Baby controls the pace, like breastfeeding

The Natural Response nipple has a unique opening that lets your baby control the pace of milk flow, releasing it only when actively drinking - just like babies do during breastfeeding. So, when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

The unique nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

191

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

1

02/07/2026

US

US

A great bottle

These bottles work wonderfully for my 4 month old EBF baby. I received them free as part of the Stellar Product Testing. The PPSU material was sturdy and holds up well. I wash and sterilize them daily and have no issue with cleaning or how the material turns up. The nipple flow was perfect for what my baby needs. I love the unique color of the bottle and overall would recommend to others..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

26/06/2026

US

US

Great bottles

These bottles are great starter bottles, we’ve been EBF for seven months and wanted to introduce a pumped bottle for when we are out and about. We really enjoy these bottles! They are lightweight and nice size! The shape of the bottle makes it easy for baby to hold. These bottles are VERY easy to clean! Baby loved these bottles easy to pour in from pump! They have a nice amber tint. I preferred these to glass because this is our first bottle to try and i don't have to worry about glass breaking or being too heavy. I received this item from stellar product testing panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

13/06/2026

US

US

Easy to clean and hold

I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel, in exchange for my honest review. This Philips Avent 4oz PPSU Natural Baby Bottle has been a great choice for feeding time. The Natural Response nipple helps my baby feed at a comfortable pace, and the anti-colic design seems to reduce gas and fussiness. I love that the PPSU material is lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant while still feeling premium. It's easy to clean, easy to hold, and perfect for newborns. Overall, it is a high-quality bottle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. The PPSU container is heat resistant up to 180°C

  2. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011