2 year warranty
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
0-3m
Slow Flow Nipple
PPSU
The Natural Response nipple has a unique opening that lets your baby control the pace of milk flow, releasing it only when actively drinking - just like babies do during breastfeeding. So, when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The unique nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
4.6
of 5
191
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
APmomma
02/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
A great bottle
These bottles work wonderfully for my 4 month old EBF baby. I received them free as part of the Stellar Product Testing. The PPSU material was sturdy and holds up well. I wash and sterilize them daily and have no issue with cleaning or how the material turns up. The nipple flow was perfect for what my baby needs. I love the unique color of the bottle and overall would recommend to others..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
Mommybunny
26/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Great bottles
These bottles are great starter bottles, we’ve been EBF for seven months and wanted to introduce a pumped bottle for when we are out and about. We really enjoy these bottles! They are lightweight and nice size! The shape of the bottle makes it easy for baby to hold. These bottles are VERY easy to clean! Baby loved these bottles easy to pour in from pump! They have a nice amber tint. I preferred these to glass because this is our first bottle to try and i don't have to worry about glass breaking or being too heavy. I received this item from stellar product testing panel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
JessicaS
13/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Easy to clean and hold
I received this product as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel, in exchange for my honest review. This Philips Avent 4oz PPSU Natural Baby Bottle has been a great choice for feeding time. The Natural Response nipple helps my baby feed at a comfortable pace, and the anti-colic design seems to reduce gas and fussiness. I love that the PPSU material is lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant while still feeling premium. It's easy to clean, easy to hold, and perfect for newborns. Overall, it is a high-quality bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY940/12 PPSU Baby Bottle
The PPSU container is heat resistant up to 180°C
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011