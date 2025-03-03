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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural Response PPSU Baby Bottle
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User Manual - English
All (7)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
How do I know when to change my Natural Response nipple?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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