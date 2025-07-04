I received the Avent Natural Response Nipple Set through the Stellar Product Testing Panel and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well it worked for us. One of the first things I noticed and appreciated was the no-drip tip. It’s a small detail, but it made a big difference during feeds. There was no milk leaking all over the place when my baby paused, which helped cut down on mess and made each feeding session feel a bit more relaxed and less rushed. My baby was able to take natural pauses to swallow and breathe without feeling overwhelmed, which I think made the experience more comfortable for both of us. As for the flow, it felt very natural and gentle, definitely not too fast. My little one tends to get frustrated with nipples that either gush milk or make her work way too hard, but this one seemed to strike a good balance. The pace was slow and steady, just right for her current stage at around 3 months. I imagine this nipple would be especially ideal for newborns or babies who are still getting the hang of bottle feeding. The wide shape of the nipple was another standout feature. It closely mimics the breast, which helped with the transition from nursing to bottle. My baby latched easily and I think the familiar shape played a big role in that. Cleaning was a breeze too. The shape didn’t trap milk the way some narrower designs do, and everything came clean quickly with a simple wash. What I liked most about the Avent Natural Response nipples was how closely they mimic the experience of breastfeeding. It gave me peace of mind knowing that my baby could control the flow, pause when needed, and not be overwhelmed with milk. It felt like she was in control of her own pace, which made feeding time smoother and more enjoyable. Overall, this nipple set has become a go-to in our rotation and I’d definitely recommend it to other parents looking for something that supports a more natural feeding rhythm.