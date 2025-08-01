Is your baby having trouble bottle-feeding? Do you feel like the milk let-down is too fast or too slow? If you answered yes, then look no further. I was selected by the Stellar Product Testing Panel to test out the Avent Natural Response nipple set. I used the set with my Avent glass bottle and it just worked wonders. My infant has a really had time latching on to bottles, especially because she is mostly breastfed, but now that I am back to work it has been really difficult to get her adjusted to taking the bottle. The main reason it has been so hard is because of the nipples that are used on the bottles. When I swapped out the main nipple for this new one, my infant was a little hesitant and took a few bites out of the nipples before being able to really find a comfortable placement. Truthfully, she wasn't a fan for the first 5-6 times that she used it and my partner constantly sent me pictures saying, "I don't think she likes these", until about two weeks later when I had to be out all day and when she was introduced to four bottles (the one with this nipple included), she only fed on the natural response nipple. After that day, that's all she takes. It goes down easy and she isn't constantly choking because the flow is too fast. In terms of cleaning, I have little brushes that make the nipples easy to clean and easy to hang to dry. I may be a little biased here, but these nipples seem to really mimic a real nipple and that is what makes it much easier for infants to end up preferring this set. Not to mention that I also tested out the nipple set to see what the flow was like and the flow is definitely perfect. I'd say that this set is definitely worth a try!