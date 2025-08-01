2 year warranty
Natural Response Nipple
4 pieces
Extra Fast Flow Nipple
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.5
of 5
443
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
graceann
01/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great bottle nipples
The nipples were great for my 11-month-old—he used the 5 flow, and it worked perfectly for his feeding pace. I received these as a part of Stellar Product Testing Panel. The no-drip tip was a big plus, especially for daycare, since it helped prevent leaks and messes. He was able to comfortably pause to swallow and breathe during feeds, and the flow felt just right for his age and feeding needs. The wide shape of the nipple was also a nice feature; it seemed comfortable for him and was easy for me to clean. What I liked most about these nipples was that they didn’t leak, making them super reliable and daycare-friendly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Lexi
31/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
The perfect natural flow
My baby has been using avent natural bottles basically since he was born! They were great right from the start, but at about 5 months my son started to need a faster flow nipple, so we increased to a 4! The 4 flow was very good but still not fast enough for him, as my natural breastfeeding flow tends to be very fast, so that’s what he’s become accustomed to. Thanks to Stellar Panel I was able to try out these Avent Natural Nipple Set 5. My baby took to them right away, and seemed to be getting more milk each swallow! This not only reduced our bottle feeding time, but also reduced his swallow amount and therefore the amount of gas he had to fight. I love how easy these nipples are to clean and sanitize, and I love seeing how the inside of the nipple controls the flow. My favorite part about these nipples, is how close to the breast they are! In my opinion, these are by far the most breast-like nipples on the market. My breastfed baby took to these bottles and nipples no problem. Thank you Phillips Avent for creating the perfect nipple for our babies bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Stme
29/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
I was given this nipple set to try as part of the
These avent natural response nipples are fantastic for bottle fed babies. They mimic natural breastfeeding and theres no confusion at all! The no drip tip, is a feature that I've been waiting to see on bottles! Baby had no issue breathing and swallowing and looked completely comfortable taking pauses as needed. The nipples are easy to clean as the base is wide. The wide base also makes for a deep latch which makes mama very happy!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY965/44 Natural Response Nipple
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.