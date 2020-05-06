2 year warranty
SPK9304/00
Ambiglow multi-color
Up to 2000 dpi (adjustable)
6 buttons
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
bridgettp
06/05/2020
US
it looks beautiful, but hard to use, too sensitive
it's good looking, my kids love to look. but, it is too sensitive, really hard to use, so I rate only 3 stars
Pros
good looking
Cons
sensitive
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
tred1215
06/04/2020
US
its sebs
the sensitived is to high so i cant really play because its oust to high
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
Mickey_Mouse
26/10/2020
US
The light just broke
The light just broke so I'm here to check can i fix it,but turns out i can only write a review.
Pros
Cheap
Cons
not that great
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow
This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow