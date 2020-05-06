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MomentumWired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

SPK9304/00

2.7
| (3) Reviews
Get in the moment
Fast, accurate, and exciting, all you need for gaming. The split design G304 gaming mouse, with 6 buttons, and very high accuracy will help you edge out the competition. Ambiglow lighting adds an exciting match to your system.
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Get in the moment

  • Ambiglow multi-color

  • Up to 2000 dpi (adjustable)

  • 6 buttons

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
1

06/05/2020

US

US

it looks beautiful, but hard to use, too sensitive

it's good looking, my kids love to look. but, it is too sensitive, really hard to use, so I rate only 3 stars

Pros

good looking

Cons

sensitive

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

06/04/2020

US

US

its sebs

the sensitived is to high so i cant really play because its oust to high

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

26/10/2020

US

US

The light just broke

The light just broke so I'm here to check can i fix it,but turns out i can only write a review.

Pros

Cheap

Cons

not that great

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

This review was made for Momentum SPK9304 Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

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