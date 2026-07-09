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Can I manage my OneBlade Club subscription in the Philips OneBlade app?

You can view your OneBlade Club subscription in the Philips OneBlade app. If you need to manage or alter your subscription, you will be directed from the app to the OneBlade Club webpage. 


You can also click on your country of residence below to log in and access your OneBlade Club subscription:

Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Portugal
Romania
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States

For best results, we recommend using Google Chrome when navigating to the webpages above.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP4530/90 .

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