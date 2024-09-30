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How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?

To find your Philips Steam Iron’s model and follow the correct descaling routine below (not for steam generators), you can check your User Manual or see the model number (e.g., DST8050/26, GC4909/60) below the soleplate as the following image shows.

model number

The information on this page applies to the following models: DST3031/20 .

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