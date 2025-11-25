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How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?

Your breast pump may be spilling milk because of improper assembly of the breast shield and the cup. The connection between the breast shield and the cup must be fully sealed and closed.

During the assembly, make sure that the rim is fully rolled over the edges of the collection cup.

How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF442/62 , SCF539/62 .

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