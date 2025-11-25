Philips Support How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?

Your breast pump may be spilling milk because of improper assembly of the breast shield and the cup. The connection between the breast shield and the cup must be fully sealed and closed.

During the assembly, make sure that the rim is fully rolled over the edges of the collection cup.

The images below show what to look out for and what to avoid: How to assemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump? Watch a short video on how to assemble your Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump. How to pour the milk into another container? To avoid leakage while pouring the breast milk from the collection cup into another container, do not remove the breast shield from the cup. The breast shield has a pouring spout on the top. Use it to empty the cup completely when pouring milk into another container or a breast milk storage bag.