2 year warranty
Your breast pump may be spilling milk because of improper assembly of the breast shield and the cup. The connection between the breast shield and the cup must be fully sealed and closed.
During the assembly, make sure that the rim is fully rolled over the edges of the collection cup.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF442/62 , SCF539/62 .
Why does my hands-free wearable breast pump cup fog up, and can I prevent it?
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?
How do I charge my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I pump on one side and breastfeed on the other?