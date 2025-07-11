Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Man shaving chest with Body Groomer 7000
    67 reviews

    Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    America's #1 electric shave & groom brand

    Close results with the skin protection you need

    Total body grooming, safe even below the belt

    Your Philips Norelco Body Groomer 7000 Series allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the most stubborn hairs.

    Meet the Philips Norelco Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Gentle enough for everywhere, effective enough to rely on, your Philips Norelco Body Groomer 7000 Series has everything you need for comfortable full body grooming.

    Standard Product Photograph

    Comfort

    Skin-friendly body grooming

    With patented cutting technology and a uniquely designed comb, get a gentle yet effective trim and shave every time.

    Precision

    Close results on skin

    Designed for smooth, close shaving, removing hairs even to 0.2mm length.

    Convenience

    Versatile styling across the body

    Designed for full body, customized styling, even on sensitive and intimate areas.

    User guide

    Our Philips Norelco Body Groomer Series are now being recognized for their quality design

    Check out all the awards we've won for our Philips Body Groomer Series

    View all
    View all
    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Interchangeable head 7000/9000

    Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

    The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed, or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Triple_Protection_System_Deep_Black

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    The Triple Protect shave system has patented pearl tips, hypoallergenic foil and a skin guard for enhanced skin comfort.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM 2D flexing head 7000/9000

    Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

    With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Rounded_comfort_tips_trimmer_Deep_Black

    An efficient, comfortable trim every time

    Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Close Shave 7000/9000

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

    Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

    Ready when you need it

    Close-up of cordless Body Groomer 7000

    Up to 120 minutes runtime

    Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips Norelco Body Groomer 7000 series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

    Philips Body Groomer, 5-year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    video banner

    Introducing versatile styling

    Get the comfort with closeness you deserve

    Your body, just the way you like it. Find out what the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series can do for you.

    Road through forest showing low environmental impact

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

    Select your Body Groomer

    Compare

    Awards

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025

    The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Organized from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

    reddot winner 2025

    reddot winner 2025

    The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

    How do I use the back attachment of my Philips Body groomer?

    When do I need to replace my shaving foil?

    How can I replace the shaving foil of my Philips Body groomer?

    Can I switch the Opti-light on or off?

    How can I change the heads of my Philips Body groomer?

    How do I use my Philips Body groomer?

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    Body Groomer 7000 Series
    Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Circana Unify+ US Multi-outlet sales data 2020-2024
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

    Sign up & Save 15% off your next order!



    • Save 15% on your next Philips Online Store order
    • Be the first to hear about new products and sales
    • Early access to exclusive offers and more!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us
    Best Online Shop 2024 award
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.