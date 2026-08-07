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Electric toothbrushes

Electric toothbrushes (9)

In stock at Philips (9)

1 - 9 of 9 results
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In stock at Philips (9)

6000 series

In stock at Philips

  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700

Sonicare Series 5700
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7132/01
HX713C
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Up to 100% healthier gums**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush mode, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700

Sonicare Series 5700
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7137/01
HX713H
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Up to 100% healthier gums**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush mode, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7410/10
HX741A
  • 10x more plaque removal*
  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700

Sonicare Series 5700
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7131/01
HX713B
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Up to 100% healthier gums**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush mode, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7412/05
HX741C
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Whiter teeth in 1 day**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7417/05
HX741H
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Whiter teeth in 1 day**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700

Sonicare Series 5700
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7130/01
HX713A
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Up to 100% healthier gums**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush mode, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700
  • Sonicare Series 5700

Sonicare Series 5700
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7133/01
HX713D
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Up to 100% healthier gums**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Pressure sensor
  • 2 brush mode, 3 intensities
View product
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500
  • Sonicare Series 6500

Sonicare Series 6500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7411/08
HX741B
  • 1000% more plaque removal*
  • Whiter teeth in 1 day**
  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
  • Visual Pressure Sensor
  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
View product
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