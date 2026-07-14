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  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

Philips Sonicare Series 6500Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7413/07

HX741D

4.7
| (35) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Available in

Navy Blue
Navy Blue
White
White
Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Gently removes 10x more plaque*

Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

  • 10x more plaque removal*

  • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums

  • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

  • Visual Pressure Sensor

  • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities

Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

35

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

14/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Having three different settings is great

Quality and price were great. It is feature rich without going overboard.

Pros

3 different vibration speeds and long battery life

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-14

03/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

It has a lot of power!

I just love this brush. It has so much power, so much more than my last electric toothbrush.

Pros

It’s a powerful toothbrush and my teeth feel very clean afterwards.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-01

23/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Improves Dental Health

I use the toothbrush 3 times a day in conjunction with the sonicare water pik. I was amazed at the difference. I will never go back to a regular toothbrush again.

This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/04 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-11

This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/04 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-11

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush