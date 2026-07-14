2 year warranty
HX7410/10
HX741A
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
10x more plaque removal*
Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
Visual Pressure Sensor
3 brush modes, 3 intensities
Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology which delivers our most reliable and consistent brushing for excellent results every time. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.
4.7
of 5
35
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
OlderThanDirt78
14/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Having three different settings is great
Quality and price were great. It is feature rich without going overboard.
Pros
3 different vibration speeds and long battery life
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-14
BorisElDiablo
03/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
It has a lot of power!
I just love this brush. It has so much power, so much more than my last electric toothbrush.
Pros
It’s a powerful toothbrush and my teeth feel very clean afterwards.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6500 HX7410/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Diamond11
23/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Improves Dental Health
I use the toothbrush 3 times a day in conjunction with the sonicare water pik. I was amazed at the difference. I will never go back to a regular toothbrush again.
This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/04 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-11
This review was made for Series 6300 HX7408/04 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-11
vs. a manual toothbrush