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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush
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HX7410/10
HX741A
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Data Act Document - English
Important Information Manual - English
All (16)
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
How do I use my Sonicare UV Sanitizer?
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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