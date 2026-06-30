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Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare Series 6500Rechargeable toothbrush

HX7410/10

HX741A

Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

Available in

Navy Blue
Navy Blue
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document - English

  • PDF file, 287.7 kB
  • 23 June 2026

Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 23 June 2026

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