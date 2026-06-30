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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush
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HX7413/07
HX741D
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Important Information Manual - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (16)
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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