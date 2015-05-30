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  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities
  • Perfect companion for outdoor activities

Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1120/00

3.5
| (2) Reviews
Perfect companion for outdoor activities
The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected.
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with this portable radio

Perfect companion for outdoor activities

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Micro USB port for charging

  • Flashlight

  • Self-powered/ Battery operated

Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

Kinetic power generation for effortless charging

Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source - an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.

Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

Integrated flashlight for illuminating nighttime activitiy

Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power outages. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.

Built in siren to keep you safe

Built in siren to keep you safe

Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

30/05/2015

US

US

Dad LOVES it

Got this for my DAD who is a radio freak, he is in love with it. As he resides in remote area in INDIA where there are frequent power cuts the CRANK UP feature just serves the purpose... no longer he has to kepp stocks of Batteries (Saving on the Environment)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio

09/02/2017

US

US

non user friendly tuning knob

i purchased by the beautiful look ..but the tuning and volume knobes are inconvinient to use very irritating design of knobs...poor mw reception

This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio

This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio

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