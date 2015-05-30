2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE1120/00
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Micro USB port for charging
Flashlight
Self-powered/ Battery operated
Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source - an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.
Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power outages. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.
Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Rangray
30/05/2015
US
Dad LOVES it
Got this for my DAD who is a radio freak, he is in love with it. As he resides in remote area in INDIA where there are frequent power cuts the CRANK UP feature just serves the purpose... no longer he has to kepp stocks of Batteries (Saving on the Environment)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio
ARKvayath
09/02/2017
US
non user friendly tuning knob
i purchased by the beautiful look ..but the tuning and volume knobes are inconvinient to use very irritating design of knobs...poor mw reception
This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio
This review was made for AE1120 Portable Radio