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  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
  • Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.

Baristina with Bean swapEspresso Machine

BAR320/00

Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.
Pour in your favourite beans, swipe that handle, and enjoy an incredible espresso. Mood change? Switch your beans. Intense roast to start the day, medium roast whilst relaxing or decaf if that’s your thing. Just rotate the knob, simple.
See all benefits

The barista who lives on your kitchen counter.

Love espresso. Hate the hassle? Check Baristina.

  • Freshly ground beans for the best coffee aroma.

  • Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews.

  • Mood change? Switch your beans with Bean swap.

  • 16-bar pressure pump for full flavour extraction.

  • Easy clean - no messy hidden compartments.

Fresh is best.

Fresh is best.

Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma.

Real espresso, real easy.

Real espresso, real easy.

16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavour from your beans.

Mood change? Switch your beans

Mood change? Switch your beans

Intense roast to kick start the day, medium roast whilst relaxing. Switch up your beans with our dual bean container.

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Disclaimers

  1. A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.

  2. Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.