2 year warranty
BAR320/00
Freshly ground beans for the best coffee aroma.
Baristina automatically grinds, tamps and brews.
Mood change? Switch your beans with Bean swap.
16-bar pressure pump for full flavour extraction.
Easy clean - no messy hidden compartments.
Freshly ground beans give you the greatest coffee aroma.
16-bar pressure pump releases full-on flavour from your beans.
Intense roast to kick start the day, medium roast whilst relaxing. Switch up your beans with our dual bean container.
Reviews
A+ energy label according to Swiss energy efficiency standards.
Excluding the parts in contact with water and coffee.