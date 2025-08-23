2 year warranty
For legs & body
With massage cap
Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that lasts for weeks. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.
Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.
A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.
4.1
of 5
33
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
varsharules
23/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Brilliant - Philips Epilator Series 2000
I absolutely loved the Philips Epilator Series 2000! It glides effortlessly over the skin, removing even the tiniest hairs with ease—no more salon visits or waxing sessions. What I love most is the long-lasting smoothness; it truly gives that silky-skin feeling for up to 4 weeks, keeping me carefree at all times. The compact, palm-sized design, with its non-slip grip, makes it extremely convenient to use anytime, anywhere—perfect for both at home and especially while travelling. It even comes with a shaver head that allows me to touch up delicate areas, such as underarms, giving me complete flexibility to do it my way. The package itself is well thought out too, including the Series 2000 Epilator, a massage cap, a shaving head with comb, and a cleaning brush—everything I need in one box. Overall, it’s an easy, effective, and mess-free solution that makes hair removal so much simpler and more enjoyable! 💖
Pros
Well thought packaging - comes with Series 2000 Epilator, a massage cap, a shaving head with comb, and a cleaning brush. Long-lasting smoothness, Removes the tiniest of the hair. Non-slip grip makes it super convenient to use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE237/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE237/00 Corded Epilator
niciaz_1910
18/06/2025
US
Part of promotion
Smooth legs for weeks
I have to start this out by saying I am a wimp for pain and can't even wax cause I can't handle it. I tried an epilator a couple years ago and immediately said NOPE! I am so glad I decided to give this Phillips a try though because I am obsessed!! When I first used it i thought there is no way I'm going to be able to do this but after doing some quick short strokes my body got used to it i guess and I was able to do it longer and slower. Before I knew it my whole leg was done. Ankle, behind the knee and upper thighs were the worse but tolerable. The massaging head was a game changer!! I have been using it for a few weeks now and after that first initial epilation it has been a breeze and my legs stay smooth for weeks! I don't think I'll ever go back to razors. If I can do it, you can too! The only complaint i have is that you do have to keep it plugged in while using, wish it was wireless.
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator
amandan181_939
18/06/2025
US
Part of promotion
Philips Epilator
The Philips Compact Hair Removal Epilator Series 2000 is…exactly what it purports to be, an epilator. It works. It’s loud. It’s painful. Since it is not battery operated the cord can get in the way.
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator
This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator
87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.