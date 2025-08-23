ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth
  • Gentle and smooth

Epilator Series 2000Corded Epilator

BRE227/00

4.1
| (33) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Gentle and smooth
Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*
See all benefits

Kind to you and your skin

Gentle and smooth

  • For legs & body

  • With massage cap

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that lasts for weeks. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

Easy tweezy epilation

Easy tweezy epilation

Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

Sustainable smoothness

Sustainable smoothness

A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

33

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2

23/08/2025

US

US

Brilliant - Philips Epilator Series 2000

I absolutely loved the Philips Epilator Series 2000! It glides effortlessly over the skin, removing even the tiniest hairs with ease—no more salon visits or waxing sessions. What I love most is the long-lasting smoothness; it truly gives that silky-skin feeling for up to 4 weeks, keeping me carefree at all times. The compact, palm-sized design, with its non-slip grip, makes it extremely convenient to use anytime, anywhere—perfect for both at home and especially while travelling. It even comes with a shaver head that allows me to touch up delicate areas, such as underarms, giving me complete flexibility to do it my way. The package itself is well thought out too, including the Series 2000 Epilator, a massage cap, a shaving head with comb, and a cleaning brush—everything I need in one box. Overall, it’s an easy, effective, and mess-free solution that makes hair removal so much simpler and more enjoyable! 💖

Pros

Well thought packaging - comes with Series 2000 Epilator, a massage cap, a shaving head with comb, and a cleaning brush. Long-lasting smoothness, Removes the tiniest of the hair. Non-slip grip makes it super convenient to use.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE237/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE237/00 Corded Epilator

18/06/2025

US

US

Smooth legs for weeks

I have to start this out by saying I am a wimp for pain and can't even wax cause I can't handle it. I tried an epilator a couple years ago and immediately said NOPE! I am so glad I decided to give this Phillips a try though because I am obsessed!! When I first used it i thought there is no way I'm going to be able to do this but after doing some quick short strokes my body got used to it i guess and I was able to do it longer and slower. Before I knew it my whole leg was done. Ankle, behind the knee and upper thighs were the worse but tolerable. The massaging head was a game changer!! I have been using it for a few weeks now and after that first initial epilation it has been a breeze and my legs stay smooth for weeks! I don't think I'll ever go back to razors. If I can do it, you can too! The only complaint i have is that you do have to keep it plugged in while using, wish it was wireless.

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator

18/06/2025

US

US

Philips Epilator

The Philips Compact Hair Removal Epilator Series 2000 is…exactly what it purports to be, an epilator. It works. It’s loud. It’s painful. Since it is not battery operated the cord can get in the way.

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator

This review was made for Epilator Series 2000 BRE227/00 Corded Epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.