I have to start this out by saying I am a wimp for pain and can't even wax cause I can't handle it. I tried an epilator a couple years ago and immediately said NOPE! I am so glad I decided to give this Phillips a try though because I am obsessed!! When I first used it i thought there is no way I'm going to be able to do this but after doing some quick short strokes my body got used to it i guess and I was able to do it longer and slower. Before I knew it my whole leg was done. Ankle, behind the knee and upper thighs were the worse but tolerable. The massaging head was a game changer!! I have been using it for a few weeks now and after that first initial epilation it has been a breeze and my legs stay smooth for weeks! I don't think I'll ever go back to razors. If I can do it, you can too! The only complaint i have is that you do have to keep it plugged in while using, wish it was wireless.