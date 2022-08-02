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2 year warranty
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All series
Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator
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BRE227/00
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Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
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