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2 year warranty

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Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

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Epilator Series 2000Corded Epilator

BRE227/00

Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 44.4 kB
  • 14 April 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 2 July 2026

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