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    Troubleshooting & support

    Epilator Series 8000
    Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

    BRE708/00
    View product specifications
    BRE708/00 Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry NEW
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    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
    How to take care of your epilation set
    How to take care of your epilation set
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