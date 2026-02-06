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    • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care. Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care. Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

      Epilator Series 8000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

      BRE708/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

      Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results.

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      Epilator Series 8000
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      Epilator Series 8000

      Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

      Total

      recurring payment

      Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

      Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

      • Wet & Dry use
      • For legs and body
      • Efficient epilation
      • 3 attachments in total
      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

      100% showerproof

      100% showerproof

      From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with matt finishing & non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.

      Buy once. Use for years**

      Buy once. Use for years**

      A one-time purchase that lasts for years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes
        Epilator head
        Yes
        ProGuide
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        3 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Quick charge
        Yes
        Battery usage time
        60 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V / 1.5A
        Number of tweezers
        32
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Power adapter
        No

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2
        Cordless
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry use
        Yes
        LED light
        Yes

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      • vs without ProGuide.
      • * with 2 years warranty.

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