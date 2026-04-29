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2 year warranty
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Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use
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BRL146/00
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Data Act Document - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (17)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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