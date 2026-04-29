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3000 Series Steam iron

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3000 SeriesSteam iron

DST3031/20

3000 Series Steam iron

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file
  • 1 August 2026

EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY

  • PDF file, 209.7 kB
  • 31 July 2026

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