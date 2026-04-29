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Ironing
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3000 Series Steam iron
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DST3031/20
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UK Declaration of Conformity
EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron/Steam Generator is leaking from the soleplate
My ironing board is wet and I see water stains on the floor
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
Contacting Philips
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